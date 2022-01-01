He's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Jim Carrey is on the case to find the Miami Dolphins' missing mascot and quarterback Dan Marino. He goes eyeball to eyeball with a man-eating shark, stakes out the Miami Dolphins and woos and wows the ladies. Whether he's undercover, under fire or underwater, he always gets his man . . . or beast!
|Sean Young
|Lt. Lois Einhorn
|Courteney Cox
|Melissa Robinson
|Tone-Lōc
|Emilio
|Dan Marino
|Himself
|Noble Willingham
|Riddle
|Troy Evans
|Roger Podacter
