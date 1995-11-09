1995

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

  • Crime
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1995

Studio

Morgan Creek Productions

Summoned from an ashram in Tibet, Ace finds himself on a perilous journey into the jungles of Africa to find Shikaka, the missing sacred animal of the friendly Wachati tribe. He must accomplish this before the wedding of the Wachati's Princess to the prince of the warrior Wachootoos. If Ace fails, the result will be a vicious tribal war.

Cast

Ian McNeiceFulton Greenwall
Simon CallowVincent Cadby
Maynard EziashiOuda
Bob GuntonBurton Quinn
Sophie OkonedoThe Wachati Princess
Tommy DavidsonThe Tiny Warrior

