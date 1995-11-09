Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Summoned from an ashram in Tibet, Ace finds himself on a perilous journey into the jungles of Africa to find Shikaka, the missing sacred animal of the friendly Wachati tribe. He must accomplish this before the wedding of the Wachati's Princess to the prince of the warrior Wachootoos. If Ace fails, the result will be a vicious tribal war.
|Ian McNeice
|Fulton Greenwall
|Simon Callow
|Vincent Cadby
|Maynard Eziashi
|Ouda
|Bob Gunton
|Burton Quinn
|Sophie Okonedo
|The Wachati Princess
|Tommy Davidson
|The Tiny Warrior
