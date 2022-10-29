Not Available

Acorda Brasil

  • Drama
  • Music

The movie tells the story of Laerte (Lázaro Ramos), a talented violinist who after failing to be admitted into the OSESP Orchestra is forced to give music classes to teenagers in a public school at Heliopolis. His path is full of difficulties, but the transforming power of music and the friendship arising between the teacher and the students open the door into a new world

Lázaro RamosLaerte
Sandra CorveloniAlzira
Kaique de JesusSamuel
Elzio VieiraVR
Fernanda de FreitasBruna

