Acorda Brasil

The movie tells the story of Laerte (Lázaro Ramos), a talented violinist who after failing to be admitted into the OSESP Orchestra is forced to give music classes to teenagers in a public school at Heliopolis. His path is full of difficulties, but the transforming power of music and the friendship arising between the teacher and the students open the door into a new world
|Lázaro Ramos
|Laerte
|Sandra Corveloni
|Alzira
|Kaique de Jesus
|Samuel
|Elzio Vieira
|VR
|Fernanda de Freitas
|Bruna
