1972

Across 110th Street

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 1972

Studio

Film Guarantors

In a daring robbery, some $300,000 is taken from the Italian mob. Several mafiosi are killed, as are two policemen. Lt. Pope and Mattelli are two New York City cops trying to break the case. Three small-time criminals are on the run with the money. Will the mafia catch them first, or will the police? Written by Ken Miller

Cast

Anthony QuinnCapt. Mattelli
Yaphet KottoLt. Pope
Anthony FranciosaNick D'Salvio
Antonio FargasHenry J. Jackson
Gloria HendryLaurelene
Richard WardDoc Johnson

