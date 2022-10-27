Across 110th Street

In a daring robbery, some $300,000 is taken from the Italian mob. Several mafiosi are killed, as are two policemen. Lt. Pope and Mattelli are two New York City cops trying to break the case. Three small-time criminals are on the run with the money. Will the mafia catch them first, or will the police? Written by Ken Miller
|Anthony Quinn
|Capt. Mattelli
|Yaphet Kotto
|Lt. Pope
|Anthony Franciosa
|Nick D'Salvio
|Antonio Fargas
|Henry J. Jackson
|Gloria Hendry
|Laurelene
|Richard Ward
|Doc Johnson
