Across the Line: The Exodus of Charlie Wright

The story centers on Charlie, a Los Angeles billionaire financial whiz who goes into self-imposed exile in Tijuana after his empire is revealed to have been a Ponzi scheme. While looking for the woman he abandoned there 25 years before, Charlie is pursued by a Mexican gangster, a federal agent and thugs sent by a former client looking to retrieve his money.
|Andy Garcia
|Jorge Garza
|Mario Van Peebles
|Agent Hobbs
|Danny Pino
|Gabriel Garza
|Claudia Ferri
|Mary
|Luke Goss
|Damon
|Gary Daniels
|Michaels
