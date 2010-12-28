2010

Across the Line: The Exodus of Charlie Wright

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 28th, 2010

Studio

Project One Films

The story centers on Charlie, a Los Angeles billionaire financial whiz who goes into self-imposed exile in Tijuana after his empire is revealed to have been a Ponzi scheme. While looking for the woman he abandoned there 25 years before, Charlie is pursued by a Mexican gangster, a federal agent and thugs sent by a former client looking to retrieve his money.

Cast

Andy GarciaJorge Garza
Mario Van PeeblesAgent Hobbs
Danny PinoGabriel Garza
Claudia FerriMary
Luke GossDamon
Gary DanielsMichaels

Images