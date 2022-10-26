Across the Pacific

Rick Leland makes no secret of the fact he has no loyalty to his home country after he is court-marshaled out of the army and boards a Japanese ship for the Orient in late 1941. But has Leland really been booted out, or is there some other motive for his getting close to fellow passenger Doctor Lorenz? Any motive for getting close to attractive traveller Alberta Marlow would however seem pretty obvious.
|Humphrey Bogart
|Rick Leland
|Mary Astor
|Alberta Marlow
|Sydney Greenstreet
|Dr. Lorenz
|Charles Halton
|A.V. Smith
|Victor Sen Yung
|Joe Totsuiko
|Roland Got
|Sugi
