1942

Across the Pacific

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 4th, 1942

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rick Leland makes no secret of the fact he has no loyalty to his home country after he is court-marshaled out of the army and boards a Japanese ship for the Orient in late 1941. But has Leland really been booted out, or is there some other motive for his getting close to fellow passenger Doctor Lorenz? Any motive for getting close to attractive traveller Alberta Marlow would however seem pretty obvious.

Cast

Humphrey BogartRick Leland
Mary AstorAlberta Marlow
Sydney GreenstreetDr. Lorenz
Charles HaltonA.V. Smith
Victor Sen YungJoe Totsuiko
Roland GotSugi

Images