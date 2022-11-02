Not Available

Ad Fundum

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sammy Raes, a nice, naive law-freshman from a simple family, dies in a form of hazing known as the 'flying carpet'. The father of the arrogant fraternity president Guy Bogaerts who ordered this reckless procedure abuses his connections to prevent a judicial homicide conviction, while the college authorities prefer to avoid a scandal in the press. However Sammy's freshmen friends Tom Smits and Denn

Cast

Tom Van BauwelGuy de Bogaerts
Sven de RidderSammy Raes
Tania Poppe
Axel DaeseleireTits
Jan BijvoetPiet
Stefan PercevalCarlo

