Adam a Eva

Adam Kavalír (Frantisek Kristof-Veselý) returns from abroad to take over the family factory from his father. But as a consequence of his father's bohemian lifestyle the business is so far in debt that the Kavalírs even lose their villa and must find a place to sublet. Mrs. Trojanová (Ruzena Slemrová) is no longer up to managing her pension, the co-owner of which is none other than her peevish daughter Eva (Hana Vítová), and she is looking for a capable manager. Adam applies for the position and is accepted.