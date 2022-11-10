Adam's Rib

When a woman attempts to kill her uncaring husband, prosecutor Adam Bonner gets the case. Unfortunately for him his wife Amanda (who happens to be a lawyer too) decides to defend the woman in court. Amanda uses everything she can to win the case and Adam gets mad about it. As a result, their perfect marriage is disturbed by everyday quarrels.
|Spencer Tracy
|Adam Bonner
|Katharine Hepburn
|Amanda Bonner
|Judy Holliday
|Doris Attinger
|Tom Ewell
|Warren Attinger
|David Wayne
|Kip Lurie
|Jean Hagen
|Beryl Caighn
