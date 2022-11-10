1949

Adam's Rib

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 17th, 1949

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

When a woman attempts to kill her uncaring husband, prosecutor Adam Bonner gets the case. Unfortunately for him his wife Amanda (who happens to be a lawyer too) decides to defend the woman in court. Amanda uses everything she can to win the case and Adam gets mad about it. As a result, their perfect marriage is disturbed by everyday quarrels.

Cast

Spencer TracyAdam Bonner
Katharine HepburnAmanda Bonner
Judy HollidayDoris Attinger
Tom EwellWarren Attinger
David WayneKip Lurie
Jean HagenBeryl Caighn

