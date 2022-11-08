Not Available

A text by Vito Acconci supported the process of this work. In “Vito Acconci on Activity”, he talks about adaptive lines of action: “A performance can consist of performing (adhering to the terms of) a particular element (a rule, a space, a previous performance, another person)…..the performance can be set up as a learning process. When the performer makes a move, the consequences of his behavior can control his next move. The use of feedback can steady and bring into unison one stage of the performance, after which can come change as new material is imported and adapted to. The performer can work as a producer; the performance pattern can be linear—a series of additions of material. And energy. Or he can work as a consumer.” –Vito Acconci, 1971