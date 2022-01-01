1993

Addams Family Values

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1993

Studio

Scott Rudin Productions

Siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams will stop at nothing to get rid of Pubert, the new baby boy adored by parents Gomez and Morticia. Things go from bad to worse when the new "black widow" nanny, Debbie Jellinsky, launches her plan to add Fester to her collection of dead husbands.

Cast

Anjelica HustonMorticia Addams
Christopher LloydUncle Fester Addams
Christina RicciWednesday Addams
Joan CusackDebbie Jellinsky
Carel StruyckenLurch
Harriet Sansom HarrisEllen Buckman

