Addicted to Love

Good-natured astronomer Sam is devastated when the love of his life, Linda, leaves him for a suave Frenchman named Anton. He therefore does what every other normal dumpee would do; go to New York and set up home in the abandoned building opposite his ex-girlfriend's apartment, intent on winning her back and waiting until she decides to leave her current lover.
|Meg Ryan
|Maggie
|Matthew Broderick
|Sam
|Kelly Preston
|Linda Green
|Tchéky Karyo
|Anton Depeux
|Maureen Stapleton
|Nana
|Nesbitt Blaisdell
|Ed Green
