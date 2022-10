Not Available

Adele: Live in London will premiere in the U.S. on Feb. 14. The special finds Adele singing some songs off 25 as well as chatting with Graham Norton about her career. (That viral prank that found Adele dressing up like an Adele impersonator is from this special.) The show features her first TV performance of Oscar-winning "Skyfall" since the Academy Awards, among other memorable performances.