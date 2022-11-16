Adeus, Cegonha, Adeus

Not Available

Arturo, who has just turned 15, is in love with 13-year-old Paloma. In a moment of passion at a ski lodge while on a field trip to the mountains with their schoolmates, he gets her pregnant. Afraid of what may happen to them if their strict (but somewhat inattentive) parents or any of the rather straight-laced teachers at their Catholic school find out about the baby, Arturo and Paloma turn to their young friends and relatives for help instead. This proves to be something of a coming-of-age for everyone involved as they try to help the young couple get married, conceal the pregnancy from their parents, and prepare for the birth. The many adventures they have while doing this, while often amusing, help drive home to them that the old wives' tale about storks bringing babies is just a myth (hence the title), and pregnancy and childbirth are actually very serious matters.