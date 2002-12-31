South of France: Riki Kandinski and his elder brother Fredrico, come back to their family castle for their father's funeral. Fredrico knows nothing about his younger brother, but he notices that he is making big money and living in luxury all for a few days work a week. By pure chance, Fredrico gets his hands on a gay porn magazine and sees his brother in it.
|Urbano Barberini
|Federico Soldani
|Alessandra Acciai
|Juli
|Rosalinda Celentano
|Luna
|Francesca d'Aloja
|Charlotte
|Claudio Vanni
|Claudio Alatri
|Luigi Diberti
|Rod Lariani / Porn Director
