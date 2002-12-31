2002

Adored

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2002

Studio

Zen Zero

South of France: Riki Kandinski and his elder brother Fredrico, come back to their family castle for their father's funeral. Fredrico knows nothing about his younger brother, but he notices that he is making big money and living in luxury all for a few days work a week. By pure chance, Fredrico gets his hands on a gay porn magazine and sees his brother in it.

Cast

Urbano BarberiniFederico Soldani
Alessandra AcciaiJuli
Rosalinda CelentanoLuna
Francesca d'AlojaCharlotte
Claudio VanniClaudio Alatri
Luigi DibertiRod Lariani / Porn Director

