Adriana Lecouvreur - Metropolitan Opera

A gem of the verismo repertoire, Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur has only appeared a handful of times on the Met stage. When it has, however, it has often showcased some of opera’s greatest divas in the commanding title role, including Renata Tebaldi, Montserrat Caballé, and Renata Scotto. During the 2018–19 season, superstar soprano Anna Netrebko joined the ranks of these incomparable artists, starring opposite mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, as the fearsome Princess of Bouillon, and tenor Piotr Beczała, as her ardent lover, Maurizio. In this performance, recorded as part of the Met’s Live in HD series, Gianandrea Noseda conducts Sir David McVicar’s new staging, which teems with lurid backstage intrigue and political maneuvering.