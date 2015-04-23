2015

Adult Beginners

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 23rd, 2015

Studio

Through Films

A young, hipster entrepreneur crashes and burns on the eve of his company’s big launch. With his entire life in disarray, he leaves Manhattan to move in with his estranged pregnant sister, brother-in-law and three year-old nephew in the suburbs — only to become their manny. Faced with real responsibility, he may finally have to grow up — but not without some bad behavior first.

Cast

Nick KrollJake
Rose ByrneJustine
Bobby CannavaleDanny
Joel McHaleHudson
Caitlin FitzgeraldKat
Bobby MoynihanPaul

View Full Cast >

Images