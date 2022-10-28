Aduthaduthu

Not Available

Ayyappan Pillai (Karamana Janardanan Nair) & Thankappan Pillai (Thilakan), friends, neighbors & business partners, plans to have Thankappan's son Raju (Rahman) marry Ayyappan's daughter Radha (Ahalya). However, their kids, both of whom who were in love with someone else, blocks the marriage by causing misunderstandings between their families. But when Raju's & Radha's romances fail & they fall in love with each other, now they have to reunite their warring families, for them to unite themselves.