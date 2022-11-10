Adventures in Babysitting

When plans with her boyfriend fall through, high school senior Chris Parker ends up babysitting the Anderson kids, Brad and Sara. What should be a quiet night in, however, turns into a series of ridiculous exploits, starting when they leave the house to pick up Chris' friend Brenda. Soon, Brad's buddy Daryl is involved, and the group must contend with car thieves, blues musicians and much more.
|Maia Brewton
|Sara Anderson
|Keith Coogan
|Brad Anderson
|Anthony Rapp
|Daryl Coopersmith
|Calvin Levels
|Joe Gipp
|Vincent D'Onofrio
|Dawson / 'Thor'
|Penelope Ann Miller
|Brenda
