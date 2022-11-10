1987

Adventures in Babysitting

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1987

Studio

Silver Screen Partners III

When plans with her boyfriend fall through, high school senior Chris Parker ends up babysitting the Anderson kids, Brad and Sara. What should be a quiet night in, however, turns into a series of ridiculous exploits, starting when they leave the house to pick up Chris' friend Brenda. Soon, Brad's buddy Daryl is involved, and the group must contend with car thieves, blues musicians and much more.

Cast

Maia BrewtonSara Anderson
Keith CooganBrad Anderson
Anthony RappDaryl Coopersmith
Calvin LevelsJoe Gipp
Vincent D'OnofrioDawson / 'Thor'
Penelope Ann MillerBrenda

