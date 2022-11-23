Adventures in Odyssey: Race to Freedom

When Carter jumped into the Imagination Station for an unauthorized ride with Dylan back to the year 1856, he never expected to be chased by dogs and mistaken for a runaway slave! Now he’s facing an angry master and the threat of being whipped and sold on an auction block! Meanwhile, his buddy Dylan is enjoying a grand feast and the comforts of life on a cotton plantation. Will Dylan give up the easy life to try and help his friend and two other slaves escape? Get ready for a captivating trip on the Underground Railroad as Carter and his friends Race to Freedom!
View Full Cast >