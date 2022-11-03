Adventures in Silverado

Author Robert Louis Stevenson takes a trip to Napa Valley, California, in 1880 and gets involved in the exploits of a stagecoach driver who captures a hooded highwayman called The Monk. Supposedly inspired by a true incident, this offbeat Western based on Stevenson's The Silverado Squatters is a dandy, high-spirited adventure yarn.
|William Bishop
|Bill Foss
|Gloria Henry
|Jeannie Manning
|Edgar Buchanan
|Dr. Hendersonn
|Forrest Tucker
|Zeke Butler
|Edgar Barrier
|Robert Louis Stevenson
|Irving Bacon
|Jake Willis
