1948

Adventures in Silverado

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 1948

Studio

Not Available

Author Robert Louis Stevenson takes a trip to Napa Valley, California, in 1880 and gets involved in the exploits of a stagecoach driver who captures a hooded highwayman called The Monk. Supposedly inspired by a true incident, this offbeat Western based on Stevenson's The Silverado Squatters is a dandy, high-spirited adventure yarn.

Cast

William BishopBill Foss
Gloria HenryJeannie Manning
Edgar BuchananDr. Hendersonn
Forrest TuckerZeke Butler
Edgar BarrierRobert Louis Stevenson
Irving BaconJake Willis

