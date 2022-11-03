Adventures in Wild California

Not Available

A visit to many of the places and people that give California its reputation as a place of extremes. Among the major segments: Sky surfing in the San Diego area; the movies, including a trip down the Oscar ceremony red carpet, the shooting of a stagecoach ride, and some memories of Walt Disney, including a roller coaster ride in Disneyland; some snowboarding and skiing stunts; a trip to the top, and then deep inside, some giant sequoias; biologists working with otters and bald eagle hatchlings; and a trip to the top of the Golden Gate bridge with the ironworkers who maintain it