Adventures of Zatôichi

Blind swordsman/masseuse Zatoichi befriends a young woman looking for her father, a village leader who has disappeared. As he helps her investigate the disappearance, Zatoichi also becomes involved with another young woman who is trying to help her brother, who has murdered someone at about the same time and place as the missing man was last seen.
|Shintarô Katsu
|Zatoichi
|Miwa Takada
|Saki
|Eiko Taki
|Sen
|Kichijirô Ueda
|Boss Jinbei
|Daimaru
|Zany Entertainer
|Mikijiro Hira
|Gounosuke
