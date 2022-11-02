Not Available

Adventures of Zatôichi

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

Blind swordsman/masseuse Zatoichi befriends a young woman looking for her father, a village leader who has disappeared. As he helps her investigate the disappearance, Zatoichi also becomes involved with another young woman who is trying to help her brother, who has murdered someone at about the same time and place as the missing man was last seen.

Cast

Shintarô KatsuZatoichi
Miwa TakadaSaki
Eiko TakiSen
Kichijirô UedaBoss Jinbei
DaimaruZany Entertainer
Mikijiro HiraGounosuke

