400 years into the future, disease has wiped out the majority of the world's population, except one walled city, Bregna, ruled by a congress of scientists. When Æon Flux, the top operative in the underground 'Monican' rebellion, is sent on a mission to kill a government leader, she uncovers a world of secrets.
|Charlize Theron
|Æon Flux
|Marton Csokas
|Trevor Goodchild
|Jonny Lee Miller
|Oren Goodchild
|Sophie Okonedo
|Sithandra
|Caroline Chikezie
|Freya
|Pete Postlethwaite
|Keeper
