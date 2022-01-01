AFI: I Heard a Voice

Not Available

I Heard a Voice is the first live DVD from AFI that was released on December 12, 2006. The concert was filmed at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California on Friday, September 15, 2006. Part of the Decemberunderground Tour, the crowd was the largest AFI had ever headlined with over 13,000 people in attendance. The title of this DVD is lifted from a line of poetry in the decemberunderground CD booklet. Underneath the song 37mm, it says: "The power went out. I turned on the radio. The power went out. I turned on the radio. The power went out. I turned on the radio....I heard a voice." The moth on the case is also from the decemberunderground booklet.