AFL Grand Final 2016

The 2016 AFL Grand Final was an Australian rules football match contested between the Sydney Swans and the Western Bulldogs. It was the 120th annual Grand Final of the Australian Football League (formerly the Victorian Football League), staged to determine the premiers of the 2016 AFL season. It was the Swans' fifth grand final appearance since 2005, while the Bulldogs competed in their first grand final since 1961. The match, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a crowd of 99,981, was won by the Bulldogs by a margin of 22 points, marking their second VFL/AFL premiership victory and first since 1954, breaking a 62-year premiership drought. It was also the first time in VFL/AFL history that a team won the premiership from seventh place on the ladder. Jason Johannisen of the Bulldogs was awarded the Norm Smith Medal as the best player on the ground.