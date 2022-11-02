Not Available

Afraid to Die

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

On his release from prison a young yakuza, along with his brother, decides to turn his back on criminal life instead of taking over the position of his recently deceased father, boss of the Asahina clan. But their exit proves more difficult than planned when their rival clan steps in to exact revenge.

Cast

Yukio MishimaTakeo Asahina
Ayako WakaoYoshie Koizumi
Keizô KawasakiShoichi Koizumi
Eiji FunakoshiSusumu Aikawa
Takashi ShimuraGohei Hirayama
Yaeko MizutaniMasako Katori

