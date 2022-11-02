Afraid to Die

On his release from prison a young yakuza, along with his brother, decides to turn his back on criminal life instead of taking over the position of his recently deceased father, boss of the Asahina clan. But their exit proves more difficult than planned when their rival clan steps in to exact revenge.
|Yukio Mishima
|Takeo Asahina
|Ayako Wakao
|Yoshie Koizumi
|Keizô Kawasaki
|Shoichi Koizumi
|Eiji Funakoshi
|Susumu Aikawa
|Takashi Shimura
|Gohei Hirayama
|Yaeko Mizutani
|Masako Katori
