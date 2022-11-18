Africa Riding: Karim

Not Available

Rwanda's capital Kigali is not a hotspot for roller skaters - at least not yet. There are no halfpipes and no sprayers here. The sport is still completely unknown here - and therefore even a roller skater like Abdul Karim Habyarimana offers a very rare sight. Especially when he casually overtakes the cars during his acrobatic shots on the open road. For Karim, life takes place in eight roles: an attitude he also wants to bring closer to the up-and-coming generation of roller skaters.