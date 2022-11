Not Available

Sheikh comes to the village. Religious, calm and sophisticated, he is a stranger to every one! Among villagers, seven-year-old Narges is the only one who warmly welcomes him because Sheikh has saved her horse on the very first day of his arrival. Malek is in love with Narges' mother. He sees newcomer Sheikh as his love rival and provokes villagers against him. But, villagers don't know that Sheikh is the owner of all farmlands they are working on.