Any love triangle is tricky, but a love triangle involving best friends can be downright explosive. Derrick Parks (Lil' Zane) falls for Autumn Summers (Sundy Carter) the moment he sees her, only to watch his buddy, Kevin (Melvin Jackson Jr.), make the first move. But while Kevin's interest is mostly physical, Derrick is certain Autumn is his true soul mate. For the moment, though, all he can do is hope she figures it out as well.