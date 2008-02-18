2008

After Sex

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 18th, 2008

Studio

Supino Pictures

Sex is a background to examine intimacy and vulnerability. Looks at the complexity of modern day relationships told through eight separate couples. Through dialogue and compromising situations, the film takes us from the beginning of a relationship to the aftermath of one, and examines every stage in between seeing humor within the drama, heartache and confusion of it all.

Cast

Dave FrancoSam
Jose Pablo CantilloMarco
Jane SeymourJanet
Emmanuelle ChriquiJordy
Zoe SaldanaKat
Taryn ManningAlanna

