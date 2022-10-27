Aftershock: Earthquake in New York

New York, the city that never sleeps, is trapped in a nightmare of horror and destruction when a massive earthquake rocks the unsuspecting city. Countless lives are lost, families are torn apart, and chaos runs rampant as the mayor and former Fire Chief race to enact a city-wide emergency plan. An incredible story of undying courage in the face of unimaginable human tragedy.
|Tom Skerritt
|Thomas Ahearn
|Sharon Lawrence
|Dori Thorell
|Charles S. Dutton
|Mayor Bruce Lincoln
|Lisa Nicole Carson
|Evie Lincoln
|Jennifer Garner
|Diane Agostini
|Rachel Ticotin
|Elizabeth Perez
View Full Cast >