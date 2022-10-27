Not Available

Aftershock: Earthquake in New York

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

New York, the city that never sleeps, is trapped in a nightmare of horror and destruction when a massive earthquake rocks the unsuspecting city. Countless lives are lost, families are torn apart, and chaos runs rampant as the mayor and former Fire Chief race to enact a city-wide emergency plan. An incredible story of undying courage in the face of unimaginable human tragedy.

Cast

Tom SkerrittThomas Ahearn
Sharon LawrenceDori Thorell
Charles S. DuttonMayor Bruce Lincoln
Lisa Nicole CarsonEvie Lincoln
Jennifer GarnerDiane Agostini
Rachel TicotinElizabeth Perez

View Full Cast >

Images