Against the Dark

When most of the population of Earth is infected by a virus and transformed into flesh eaters and blood drinking creatures, a group of hunters lead by Tao and his sword chase the vampire zombies to eliminate them. Six non-infected survivors try to find the exit of an abandoned hospital crowded of the infected creatures. Meanwhile, the military is ready to bomb the whole area.
|Linden Ashby
|Cross
|Jenna Harrison
|Dorothy
|Danny Midwinter
|Morgan
|Emma Catherwood
|Amelia
|Stephen Hagan
|Ricky
|Daniel Percival
|Dylan
View Full Cast >