2008

Against the Dark

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Steamroller Productions

When most of the population of Earth is infected by a virus and transformed into flesh eaters and blood drinking creatures, a group of hunters lead by Tao and his sword chase the vampire zombies to eliminate them. Six non-infected survivors try to find the exit of an abandoned hospital crowded of the infected creatures. Meanwhile, the military is ready to bomb the whole area.

Cast

Linden AshbyCross
Jenna HarrisonDorothy
Danny MidwinterMorgan
Emma CatherwoodAmelia
Stephen HaganRicky
Daniel PercivalDylan

Images