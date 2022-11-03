Not Available

Agapi kai aima

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Finos Film

The abysmal hatred which exists between two landowners is transferred to their natural environment as well. Whatever crosses the river separating the two families, be it man or beast, dies. The film is yet another rendering of the Romeo and Juliet tale, with intense emotions, dominated by the extreme behavior of the heroes. The film tries to imitate the style, atmosphere and action of westerns.

Cast

Jenny KareziFoni Yeraka
Kostas KazakosEktoras Argouzis
Lakis KomninosNikitas
Spyros KalogirouTheofilos Argouzis
Eleni ZafeiriouAliki Argouzi
Giannis ArgyrisNestoras Gerakas

