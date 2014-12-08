Age of Ice

Massive earthquakes open the Arabian tectonic plate, resulting in unstable weather and freezing temperatures that will be unsurvivable by nightfall. Attempting to reach safety, a vacationing family in Egypt must battle the rapidly cooling temperatures that usher in a new Ice Age, covering the Sphinx, Pyramids, and Sahara Desert with mountains of snow.
|Bailey Spry
|Amber Jones
|Owais Ahmed
|Tariq
|Joe Cipriano
|Dylan Jones
|Yaron Urbas
|Capt. Kawar
|Wilfried Capet
|Simon
|Barton Bund
|Jack Jones
