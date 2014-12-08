2014

Age of Ice

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 2014

Studio

The Asylum

Massive earthquakes open the Arabian tectonic plate, resulting in unstable weather and freezing temperatures that will be unsurvivable by nightfall. Attempting to reach safety, a vacationing family in Egypt must battle the rapidly cooling temperatures that usher in a new Ice Age, covering the Sphinx, Pyramids, and Sahara Desert with mountains of snow.

Cast

Bailey SpryAmber Jones
Owais AhmedTariq
Joe CiprianoDylan Jones
Yaron UrbasCapt. Kawar
Wilfried CapetSimon
Barton BundJack Jones

View Full Cast >

Images