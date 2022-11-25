Not Available

Agent of Paradise captures a time and place in the East Village that is rapidly fading away as gentrification is transforming the neighborhood rendering it unrecognizable. This film is an historic document of the East Village, featuring the artists and performers that worked and lived there, with appearances by: Tom Murrin the Alien Comic, Tabboo!, John Kelly, Philly, Arleen Schloss, and the Dumas Attack Group. James Oseland plays a talent agent auditioning a cadre of performance artists and musicians.