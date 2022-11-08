Not Available

Agonizing Adventure

  • Romance
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ermolieff Films

The marquis de Granier would like his son Charles to end his current relationship for a respectable marriage. His younger brother Octave tries to help but Yvonne Lelys tricks him and he nearly leaves his family for the dancer. He even follows her to Constantinople. He falls asleep while writing to his father and dreams that he is a movie actor who, driven by poverty, sneaks into his father's home to rob him. As his father catches him, he kills him. Thankfully, it was all a dream.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images