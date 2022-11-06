Not Available

A concluding movie to the Afrikaans TV-series that ran for 2 seasons, this movie focuses mainly on Bruce Beyers after he is released from jail (2 years after the second season ended). Many main characters from the TV series did not return for the movie - among others Christine Basson en Sulette Thompson. The movie also features Steve Hofmeyers' song, Agter Elke Man, which he wrote for the movie. This movie was filmed just before the release of Franz Marx's new daytime drama Egoli, and featured a lot of the actors that would act in that as well.