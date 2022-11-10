Aguirre: The Wrath of God

A few decades after the destruction of the Inca empire, a Spanish expedition leaves the mountains of Peru and goes down the Amazon river in search of gold and wealth. Soon, they come across great difficulties and Don Aguirres, a ruthless man who cares only about riches, becomes their leader. But will his quest lead them to "the golden city", or to certain destruction
|Helena Rojo
|Inez de Atienza
|Del Negro
|Gaspar de Carvajal
|Ruy Guerra
|Don Pedro de Ursúa
|Peter Berling
|Don Fernando de Guzman
|Cecilia Rivera
|Flores, Aguirre's daughter
|Edward Roland
|Okello
View Full Cast >