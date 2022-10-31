Ah Beng The Movie: Three Wishes

Not Available

h Beng, Ah Lian, Rain, Bobby and Salted Fish Lian are coming to the big screen CNY 2012. The eve of The Lunar New Year, every household in a village is busy preparing to receive the auspicious God Of Fortune (GOF). Ah Beng's father being poor can only give coins and a scruffy GOF, who is in fact, the true and almighty GOF is touched by Ah Beng's father's sincerity and grants him 3 wishes. Not-so-bright security guard Ah Beng is being bullied by a group of rich brats. A mysterious guy comes in and helps Ah Beng. Grateful for his help, Ah Beng invites him into his life and things starts to change around him.