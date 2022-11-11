احلام صغيره

Not Available

(Ghraib) recounts the entire march of his life, which intersects with the fortunes of the city of Suez over two centuries through the tripartite aggression and the defeat of 1967, where he remembers the circumstances in which his parents met and the death of his father when he was a member of the popular resistance at the time of the triple aggression To study and work at the printing press with Al-Asi (Salah), the owner of the house where Gharib lives with his mother, and a stranger to Mahmoud, whose father is in the Popular Resistance.