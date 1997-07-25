1997

Air Force One

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 25th, 1997

Studio

Radiant Productions

Russian terrorists conspire to hijack the aircraft with the president and his family on board. The commander in chief finds himself facing an impossible predicament: give in to the terrorists and sacrifice his family, or risk everything to uphold his principles - and the integrity of the nation.

Cast

Harrison FordPresident James Marshall
Gary OldmanIvan Korshunov
Glenn CloseVice President Kathryn Bennett
Wendy CrewsonGrace Marshall
William H. MacyMajor Caldwell
Jürgen ProchnowGeneral Ivan Radek

View Full Cast >

Images