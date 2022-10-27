Not Available

Ajin: Demi-Human - Collision

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Polygon Pictures

For high schooler Kei—and for at least forty-six others—immortality comes as the nastiest surprise ever. Sadly for Kei, such a feat doesn't make him a superhero. In the eyes of both the general public and governments, he's a rare specimen who needs to be hunted down and handed over to scientists to be experimented on for life—a demi-human who must die a thousand deaths for the benefit of humanity.

Cast

Mamoru MiyanoKei Nagai (voice)
Yoshimasa HosoyaKaito (voice)
Aya SuzakiEirko Nagai (voice)
Daisuke HirakawaKōji Tanaka (voice)
Hiroyuki KinoshitaIkuya Ogura (voice)
Houchu OhtsukaSatō (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images