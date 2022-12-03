Ako ang Lalagot sa Hininga Mo

Not Available

All his life, Ronaldo has led a quiet and comfortable life. The son of a mayor, he hopes to earn his law degree and to one day follow the footsteps of his father. But one night, tragedy strikes when his parents are assassinated. Stricken by both grief and anger, Ronaldo abandons his studies and heads home. After burying his parents, Ronaldo begins to look deeper into his parents’ gruesome killing, and what he discovers is an even more gruesome truth: the man he has trusted all along is the very man who had masterminded the crime.