Not Available

Haniyeh exchanges love with Ishmael and refuses to marry Morsi. Morsi rapes Haniyeh and has to agree to marry him, and live a miserable life with him. Haniyeh's father dies and asks for a divorce from Mursi, but he refuses. Ismael knows the truth, and clashes with Mursi and kills him. Ismail is sentenced to prison, and when the sentence ends, he is released from prison and goes to resume life with Haniyeh, knowing that she has died.