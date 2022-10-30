Not Available

Akte Grüninger

  • History
  • Drama

C-Films

According to the Swiss documentary filmmaker Richard Dindo (1944), the media want to make us believe that Swiss non-alignment during World War II was only a thin veneer around Nazi sympathies and anti-Semitic feelings. This stirred his interest in the story of Paul Grüninger, a Swiss policeman who in the late thirties provided false travel documents to hundreds of Jews who had fled from Austria.

Stefan KurtPaul Grüninger
Maximilian SimonischekRobert Frei
Anatole TaubmanSidney Dreifuss
Helmut FörnbacherValentin Keel
Julia JelinekJüdin
Robert Hunger-BühlerHeinrich Rothmund

