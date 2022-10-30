Akte Grüninger

According to the Swiss documentary filmmaker Richard Dindo (1944), the media want to make us believe that Swiss non-alignment during World War II was only a thin veneer around Nazi sympathies and anti-Semitic feelings. This stirred his interest in the story of Paul Grüninger, a Swiss policeman who in the late thirties provided false travel documents to hundreds of Jews who had fled from Austria.
|Stefan Kurt
|Paul Grüninger
|Maximilian Simonischek
|Robert Frei
|Anatole Taubman
|Sidney Dreifuss
|Helmut Förnbacher
|Valentin Keel
|Julia Jelinek
|Jüdin
|Robert Hunger-Bühler
|Heinrich Rothmund
