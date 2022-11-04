Not Available

Al Filo Del Terror

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Películas Latinas Americanas

Fernando Almada is 'El Griego' a world famous ventriloquist now on the brink of madness. Because he can no longer find an audience for his show, his strange personality makes him abuse the puppets he works with. But they seem to have a life of their own. Now Fernando is swep into a world of terror as the puppets seek their revenge!

Cast

Fernando AlmadaArmando Sanchez
Lina SantosSally
Roberto CañedoDon Andres Sandoval
Julieta RosenDiana Lee
Karla TalaveraKarla
Alfredo Wally BarrónDon Alonso

View Full Cast >

Images