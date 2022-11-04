Al Filo Del Terror

Fernando Almada is 'El Griego' a world famous ventriloquist now on the brink of madness. Because he can no longer find an audience for his show, his strange personality makes him abuse the puppets he works with. But they seem to have a life of their own. Now Fernando is swep into a world of terror as the puppets seek their revenge!
|Fernando Almada
|Armando Sanchez
|Lina Santos
|Sally
|Roberto Cañedo
|Don Andres Sandoval
|Julieta Rosen
|Diana Lee
|Karla Talavera
|Karla
|Alfredo Wally Barrón
|Don Alonso
View Full Cast >