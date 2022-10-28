Al final todos mueren

Four episodes where the end of the world comes as the different ways of understanding cinema directors: with humor, or action, from the thriller, drama or romance. So, join a psychopathic murderer faced with the need to complete their master plan, a fierce battle for gaining access to alleged bunkers offering salvation hopeless romantics an invasion of desperate hunt for the love of his life and a pregnant about to give birth to the last baby on the planet.
|Manuela Vellés
|Noelia
|Alejandro Albarracín
|Bruno
|Miguel Ángel Muñoz
|Pablo
|Andrea Duro
|Diana
|Macarena Gómez
|Claudia
|Daniel Pérez Prada
|Dani
View Full Cast >