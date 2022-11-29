Al hob Qabl alkhubz ahyanan

Not Available

Noura is a liberal girl who gets to know Dr. Munir and connects the love between them, but he marvels at her thoughts, as she permits herself to have intercourse with someone she loves without marriage, and all her sister Laila's attempts to correct her and dissuade her from what she does, Noura asks Munir to hasten his marriage to her but he refuses, he is afraid One of her ideas and he marries another, so that Noura gets to know the well-known writer Ezzat later, so that her life will change.