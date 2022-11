Not Available

Near perfect quality Pro-shot broadcast recording of Al Jarreau, recorded live at the Ohne Filter Extra, during 1994. 1. Mas Que Nada (6:20) 2. Roof Garden (5:33) 3. Your Song (6:03) 4. Summertime (7:38) 5. You Don't See Me (7:04) 6. Take Five (8:34) 7. Says (3:59) 8. We're In This Love Together (4:42) 9. C.C. Rider (7:45) 10. Credits (0:46)